Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.80 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.28.

Get Playtika alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Playtika

Playtika Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLTK stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Playtika by 1,904.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Playtika by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Playtika by 624.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 176,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Playtika by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.