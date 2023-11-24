PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,135 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $47,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,085.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.35, for a total transaction of $305,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,085.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,327 shares of company stock valued at $45,775,213 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The company had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

