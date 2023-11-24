PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $28,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.52 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

