PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Dover worth $39,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

NYSE DOV opened at $138.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

