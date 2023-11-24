PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,897 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $35,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

