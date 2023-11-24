Point Break Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.78. 791,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,702. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

