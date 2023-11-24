Point Break Capital Management LLC Invests $6.40 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,000. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.2% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $14,238,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares in the company, valued at $72,275,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,453 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,356. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.15. 633,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,631. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day moving average of $139.15. The company has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.