Point Break Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7,641.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ remained flat at $33.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,503,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,833,201. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

