PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $53,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at $2,225,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 84.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 11.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter valued at $405,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

