PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,256,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of PPG Industries worth $334,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 160.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

