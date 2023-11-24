Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Position Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,603 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $25,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $2,312,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.