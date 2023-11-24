Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Prologis worth $122,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.3 %

Prologis stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day moving average is $118.19. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $136.67.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

