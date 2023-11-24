ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Trading 0.1% Higher

ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $31.05. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 20.39% of ProShares Smart Materials ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Smart Materials ETF

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

