Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stake Reduced by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,881 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.12 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

