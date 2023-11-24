Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Down 2.3%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54. Approximately 854,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 4,111,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,882.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

