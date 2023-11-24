PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $3.89

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.81. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 713,909 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at $381,945.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,396. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at $381,945.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

