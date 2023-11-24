Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Increases Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 4.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Citizens BancShares worth $31,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,640,000 after acquiring an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,690,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded up $23.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,443.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,377.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,343.41. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

