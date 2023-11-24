Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $6 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after purchasing an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DE traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.30. 394,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,014. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.