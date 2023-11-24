R8 Capital Investments (LON:MODE) Shares Down 1.1%

R8 Capital Investments plc (LON:MODE – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 721,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,522,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

R8 Capital Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -0.77.

R8 Capital Investments Company Profile

R8 Capital Investments plc provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

