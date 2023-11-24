Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Baidu (BIDU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU):

11/22/2023 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2023 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $183.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2023 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/25/2023 – Baidu was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/19/2023 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/5/2023 – Baidu is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2023 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Baidu Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $122.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.78 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Baidu by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

