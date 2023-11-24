Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DURECT (DRRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DURECT (NASDAQ: DRRX):

11/23/2023 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2023 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2023 – DURECT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2023 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/1/2023 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2023 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2023 – DURECT is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of DRRX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. 84,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,755. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $9.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 32.8% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,214,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 299,925 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 190,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth $141,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 11.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the third quarter worth $52,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

