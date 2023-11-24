Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.97

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $163.97 and last traded at $163.88, with a volume of 34523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Citigroup lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.96.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

