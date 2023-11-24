Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Down 0.1%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $13.96. Approximately 2,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Renaissance International IPO ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.07% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Renaissance International IPO ETF Company Profile

The Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Renaissance International IPO index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of recent IPOs listed internationally. The fund adds an IPO within 90 days of its initial listing. IPOS was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Renaissance.

