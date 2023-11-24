ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 124.62 and a beta of 0.77. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

