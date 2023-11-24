ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 2.1%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.10. 135,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 788,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 119,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 945.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 118,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
