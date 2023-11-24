ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 2.1%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.10. 135,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 788,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 119,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 386.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 945.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 118,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.