Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTC:RKLIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
