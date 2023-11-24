Rentokil Initial (OTC:RKLIF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Rentokil Initial plc (OTC:RKLIF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 161 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.