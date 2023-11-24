ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Increased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.05% of ResMed worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 59,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,020,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 356.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 410,815 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 104.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 503,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,945,000 after acquiring an additional 256,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $2,499,525. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.34. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

