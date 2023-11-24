Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Down 1.6%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Resona Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.15.

About Resona

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.

