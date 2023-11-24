Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) were down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.71 and last traded at $68.82. Approximately 222,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,326,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after buying an additional 223,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after buying an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,702,000.

Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

