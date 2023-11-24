Richard Fisher Buys 2,624 Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) insider Richard Fisher purchased 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £9,000.32 ($11,260.25).

Aquis Exchange Stock Performance

Aquis Exchange stock opened at GBX 342 ($4.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market cap of £94.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,011.76 and a beta of 0.86. Aquis Exchange PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 305 ($3.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 450 ($5.63). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 347.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 374.25.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

