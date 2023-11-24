Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 6,000 ($75.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($69.44) to GBX 5,500 ($68.81) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.81) to GBX 4,800 ($60.05) in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 6,140 ($76.82).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO opened at GBX 5,481 ($68.57) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($80.15). The firm has a market cap of £68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.45, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,197.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,054.79.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

