Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.37

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.37 and traded as high as $5.88. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 6,892 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Riverview Bancorp

In related news, Director Valerie Moreno acquired 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $59,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,724,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 59,609 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,068,215 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 72,901 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 104.9% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 580,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 419,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

