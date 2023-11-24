Roth Mkm Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $55.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.77.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $55.22 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $6,379,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 97.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,109,000 after purchasing an additional 330,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 99.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,020 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

