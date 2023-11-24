Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.47.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

PGR opened at $162.61 on Monday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $163.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,021 shares of company stock worth $8,028,487 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,813,550,000 after buying an additional 1,019,643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after buying an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.