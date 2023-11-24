Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$13.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
