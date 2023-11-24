Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Trading 18.8% Higher

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 109,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 57,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Road Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$25.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 39.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

About Royal Road Minerals

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Piedra Iman property located in Chinandega district of Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in the Santo Domingo porphyry project situated in San Juan Province of Argentina.

