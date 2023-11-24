Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 0.6%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. 30,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Sabina Gold & Silver Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.58.
Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
