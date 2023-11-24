Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Saia worth $43,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 382.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $463.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $423.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.02 and a 1 year high of $443.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

