Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI) Trading Down 1.1%

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LON:SBSI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.12). 44,722 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 31,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.13).

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4,525.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust alerts:

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s previous dividend of $1.30. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Company Profile

Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is a principal investment firm. Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.