Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50,584 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.96% of Haemonetics worth $84,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,547,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,409,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62,538 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.6 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $318.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

