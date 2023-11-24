Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,068 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $107,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

