Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 23,661 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 612,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $105,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Zoetis by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,107,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 120,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 299,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. raised its position in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,570 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $180.00 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.76 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

