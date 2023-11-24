Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 475,071 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 475,071 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.18% of Boston Scientific worth $138,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,048,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,985 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,156,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $927,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $55.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,246 shares of company stock worth $20,793,807 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

