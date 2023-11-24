Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 531,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,122 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in IDEX were worth $114,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 90.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 94.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Argus increased their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

IDEX Stock Down 0.7 %

IEX opened at $197.25 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day moving average is $208.87.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $793.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

