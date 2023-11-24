Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 68.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,838,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,091,691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $93,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 83,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

