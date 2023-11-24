Schroder Investment Management Group Has $127.19 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,424 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $127,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $123.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.62.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

