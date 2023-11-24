Schroder Investment Management Group Has $131.52 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,800 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Cadence Design Systems worth $131,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $15,126,480,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $270.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $274.32. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.22.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

