Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 589,314 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $134,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter worth about $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSAC opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $477.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.41 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BSAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.90 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

