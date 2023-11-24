Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 535,655 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39,242.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 535,655 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $100,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $178.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

