SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 2.2%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.32 and last traded at $36.68. 3,331,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,184,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its position in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

